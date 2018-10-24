Slow and steady led the Kings past the Grizzlies. Here are 3 takeaways from the win

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 97-92 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center:
Slow and low
The Kings entered the game averaging 122.3 points, fourth in the NBA, and led the league in field goal percentage at 52.7. Those numbers all took a dip Wednesday, as the Kings shot just 42.2 percent. The point totals, both scored and allowed, were by far season lows, as both teams played half-court offense for large spurts. It’s the first time the Kings didn’t score or allow triple digits.
Letting them play
The Kings didn’t put the Grizzlies in the bonus early on, as they were whistled for four fouls in the first quarter and three in the second. Sacramento was put in the penalty just once, committing its fifth foul of the third quarter with just over a minute left. The 15 total fouls were a season low, two fewer than the previous night in Denver.
Hield from the field
On a night when many players struggled from the field, one King who didn’t was Buddy Hield. The third-year guard shot 10 for 20, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and led Sacramento in scoring with 23 points. He was one of five Kings in double figures.
