Kings exercise options on players for 2019-20 season

The Kings announced Friday that they have exercised team options for the 2019-20 season on De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Skal Labissiere.
Fox, a second-year point guard, went into Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. The Kings selected Fox as the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Hield, a third-year guard, has averaged 14 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the field and 43.2 percent shooting from 3-point range in 110 games with the Kings. Sacramento acquired him in the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans in February 2017.
Jackson, a first-round draft pick in 2017, averaged nine points and five rebounds over the first five games of the season. He started 41 games last season as a rookie.
Giles, a rookie center, has appeared in five games this season, averaging 3.8 points and three rounds in 13.2 minutes per contest.
Labissiere, a third-year forward, has averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 96 career games, including 41 starts.
The contracts for Fox, Jackson and Giles also include options for the 2020-21 season.
