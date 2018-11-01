Extending the roll and Fox’s big night among takeaways from the Kings’ win in Atlanta

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 146-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night at State Farm Arena:
One streak continues, another ends
The Kings had not won in Atlanta since 2006 and were 5-26 in this city during the Sacramento era. The last time they were here, they lost by 46 points.
When asked before the game if any of that added pressure on the team for Thursday, coach Dave Joerger had a simple answer: “No.”
It appears he was right.
The victory snapped an 11-game skid in Atlanta. It also gave the Kings (6-3) their first five-game winning streak since Jan. 14-23, 2016.
Have yourself a game
Thursday’s matchup could have easily been a matchup of two of the league’s young, exciting guards in De’Aaron Fox and Trae Young.
As the game played out, it clearly became one-sided. Advantage: Fox.
The Kings second-year point guard tied his career high in assists with 10 — in the first half.
He later set another career high with 31 points, five better than the 26 he scored in a loss at San Antonio last season.
He then added more firsts to his résumé: When he pulled down his 10th rebound with 6:39 left in the fourth, it gave him his first triple-double in the NBA, as well as his first double-digit rebounding game.
Taking advantage of the freebies
The Kings entered the game dead last in the NBA on free throws at 64.3 percent.
On Thursday, they spent a lot of time at the stripe and took advantage. Sacramento was 26 of 32 (81.3 percent), with Fox doing most of the damage, hitting 10 of 11.
Marvin Bagley III (4 for 4), Nemanja Bjelica (2 for 2) and Skal Labissiere (2 for 2) were perfect from the line.
Despite the solid night overall, Kings guard Frank Mason III gave what was left of the crowd a nice parting gift. He missed consecutive attempts late in the game to give fans a free sandwich at a fast-food restaurant.
It was probably the biggest cheer Hawks fans let out all night.
