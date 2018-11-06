Bogdanovic hints return to Sacramento Kings from knee surgery might be delayed

Bogdan Bogdanovic still hopes to play when the Kings open a four-game home stand against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, but he said the team might hold him out until this weekend to avoid setbacks.
Bogdanovic has missed the first 10 games while recovering from a left knee injury. He had arthroscopic surgery in April to repair a tear in the medial meniscus and underwent a second procedure in September after re-injuring the knee in a World Cup qualifier for Serbia.
Bogdanovic has said for weeks he hopes to return for Wednesday’s game but hinted after practice Tuesday he might be out a little longer.
“I feel like 10 days ago I’m ready to play, but I’m still waiting for a green light, so we’ll see if it’s going to be the next game … or the game on Friday,” Bogdanovic said. “I’m not sure. … It’s better maybe to skip one game than to skip five games (later) in the season.”
The team said Bogdanovic’s status will be determined following Wednesday morning’s shoot-around. The Kings will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
Bogdanovic has participated in two full practices. He said he feels good but needs to improve his conditioning.
The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from 3-point range.
