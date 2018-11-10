Los Angeles Lakers 101, Sacramento Kings 86

LeBron James paid his first visit to Golden 1 Center as a Laker. He made his NBA debut in Sacramento in 2003.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (3) in the second quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert (9) in the fourth quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks down court in the first quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) drives and dunks a ball in the second quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles (20) looks up at the scoreboard during player introductions before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. The team announced it was sending Giles to its G League team in Stockton after the game.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) takes part in the afternoon shoot-around before Saturday night’s NBA game.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) pulls down a rebound infant of Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) in the third quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hits a jumper over Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88).
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) battle for a loose ball.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) dribbles the ball past Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) and guard Josh Hart (3) in the first quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) slaps the pass away intended for Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the first quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives past Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) in the third quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) scores over Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) in the second quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) and Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) battle for a ball in the third quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert (9) in the third quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) is assessed a technical foul by referee John Goble in the third quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) has the ball knocked away by Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) in he third quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert (9) in the fourth quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com