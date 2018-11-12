Bogdanovic gets hot, and other takeaways from the Kings’ victory over the Spurs

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 104-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Golden 1 Center:
Bogdanovic shines
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed the Kings’ first 10 games while recovering from offseason knee procedures.
The second-year guard shined in his third game of the season. He scored a team-high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He totaled 13 points in his first two games.
Bogdanovic also dished out three assists, including a lob that rookie forward Marvin Bagley III caught in mid-air and threw down.
Welcome back
Harry Giles III has struggled through his first NBA campaign. Entering Monday, he had played in nine games and averaged 3.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per contest.
Following Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Kings assigned the 6-foot-10 rookie forward to Stockton, where he put up a 30-point performance.
That confidence seems to have carried over. Back with Sacramento after one G League game, Giles entered late in the first quarter and looked solid. He scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and had three rebounds in eight first-half minutes.
His second-half stint wasn’t as stellar, but he finished with 12 points, six rebounds and an assist. He said before the game the experience in Stockton was good and he’s glad to be back with the parent club.
“Right now, I’m back (with Sacramento), and that’s where I’ll be until they tell me otherwise,” Giles said.
Thriving from 3-point land
The Kings have shot well from beyond the arc all season. Going into Monday’s game, Sacramento was fourth in the NBA, making 38.2 percent on its 3-point attempts.
That trend continued against the Spurs.
Despite missing their last three shots from outside, the Kings were 11 of 24 overall for 45.8 percent. Four players hit 3s for Sacramento, including a 3-for-3 night for Nemanja Bjelica. De’Aaron Fox was 3 for 4 and Buddy Hield went 2 for 5.
