Bogdanovic gets hot, and other takeaways from the Kings’ victory over the Spurs

Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) stuffs as the San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and Bryn Forbes (11) look on in the first quarter of Monday night’s game at Golden 1 Center. Cauley-Stein had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds as Sacramento defeated the Spurs 104-99. Rich Pedroncelli AP