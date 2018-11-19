How Shumpert, Bagley and Fox led a balanced effort in the Kings’ win over the Thunder

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 117-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Golden 1 Center:
Shumpert shows out again
Iman Shumpert seems to like playing against the Thunder.
His previous season high of 26 points came Oct. 21 in the Kings’ first win of the season, a 131-120 victory at Chesapeake Energy Arena – and that came exactly one year after his last game of at least 20 points.
On Monday, the veteran swingman got off to a hot start, scoring the first five points of the game and tallying 23 going into the break. He made four 3-pointers to tie his season high.
He didn’t score again for the rest of the game, taking just three shots in the second half.
Take away the two games against the Thunder, and Shumpert’s best scoring performance this season is 17 points in a home win over Minnesota on Nov. 9.
Bagley doubles up for first time
Marvin Bagley notched a career first. The No. 2 overall pick finished with a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings (9-8).
The scoring total was five points fewer than his high, but the boards total gave him double digits in the category for the first time.
He scored all but three of his points in the final quarter and eight of his rebounds came in the fourth.
There have been reports questioning the rookie’s playing time. He didn’t start Monday, but he did log nearly 26 minutes. He was active on both sides of the ball with multiple dunks and three blocked shots.
Fox finds other ways to lead
It wasn’t De’Aaron Fox’s night shooting the ball.
The Kings’ second-year point guard took 10 shots and connected on just one, a driving layup with three minutes left in the game, and scored just six points to tie a season low.
However, Fox dished out 13 assists, the second-highest total of his career, and came up big when his team needed him.
Entering Monday, he was shooting just 68.8 percent from the free-throw line, but he again showed why he’s the Kings’ leader.
Fox calmly sank two free throws with 4.6 seconds left that accounted for the game’s final margin – and the Kings’ second victory over the Thunder (10-6) this season.
