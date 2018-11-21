How Cauley-Stein and Fox helped the Kings hold off Mitchell and the Jazz

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 119-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena:
Cauley-Stein comes up big
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein had a tough assignment, going up against Utah’s Rudy Gobert. The French Jazz center, known as the “Stifle Tower,” is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Cauley-Stein didn’t seem worried about Gobert on Wednesday. He shot 11 of 15 and led the Kings with 23 points, scoring on an array of shots, including layups, hooks and three alley-oops.
He was one of seven Kings in double figures as Sacramento (10-8) avenged a season-opening loss to the Jazz (8-10) at Golden 1 Center on Oct. 17.
Fox helps out again
For the second consecutive game, De’Aaron Fox put up a high assist total.
The Kings’ point guard finished with 13 assists, which ties for the second-highest total of his career. It came just two days after he dished out the same amount in a home victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. His final one came on a three-point play by Nemanja Bjelica that put the Kings up 117-110 and had Jazz fans heading to the exits.
Fox is now tied for fifth in the NBA with 7.7 assists per game. He also had 17 points and was one of four Kings with seven rebounds in the victory.
Live by the 3
The Kings have been shooting well from beyond the arc all season. That success continued against the Jazz.
Sacramento went 11 of 25 on 3-pointers for a 44 percent night, led by Nemanja Bjelica’s 3-for-3 performance. The Jazz went on a late flurry from 3. They hit five in the final period, including three of of four from Donovan Mitchell in a 35-point performance, but Utah still shot 30.8 percent overall.
The Kings came into the game tied for third in the NBA at 38.3 percent from outside.
