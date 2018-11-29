Marvin Bagley is on a roll. Why that may stall after the Kings’ loss to the Clippers

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 133-121 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Golden 1 Center:
Steady Bagley exits early
Marvin Bagley III has been on a tear lately. The only thing that stopped him Thursday was an injury.
Before leaving early in the fourth quarter with tightness in his back, the rookie forward collected the third double-double of his career, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench. His status for Saturday’s home game against the Indiana Pacers is unknown.
Bagley is averaging 16.3 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent over his last six contests.
A first this season
The Kings will enter December at 10-11, a record which is still better than what many predicted and one that coach Dave Joerger said he was proud of after the loss.
However, for the first time this season, Sacramento has lost three in a row. That includes a tough, one-point loss at Golden State followed the next day with a rout at home against the Utah Jazz.
The Kings open the month with a home game against the Indiana Pacers before embarking on a four-game trip.
The 3s don’t fall
The Kings came into the game leading the league in 3-point accuracy, but shots from beyond the arc weren’t falling against the Clippers.
The team shot just 7 of 24 from 3 for 29.2 percent Thursday, which is 9.4 percent lower than their season average.
Bogdan Bogdanovic — who led the Kings with 26 points off the bench — hit 3 of 6 and Justin Jackson was 2 of 3, but Buddy Hield couldn’t find the touch from outside, finishing 0 of 7.
Meanwhile, the Clippers were 12 of 28 (42.9 percent), including a 3-of-5 night for Tobias Harris, who led all scorers with 28 points.
