Bogdanovic finds rhythm, Bagley sits and Fox misfires in Kings’ victory over Pacers

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 111-110 win over the Indiana pacers on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.
Backups come up big in victory
Three players came off the bench to make big contributions for the Kings, none bigger than Bogdan Bogdanovic.
The second-year guard posted a team-high 20 points with six assists in 31 minutes. He made 7 of 12 field-goal attempts and 3 of 6 from 3-point range, including a 28-foot bomb that tied the game at 95-95 early in the fourth quarter.
Bogdanovic missed the first 10 games of the season while recovering from a surgical procedure on his left knee. He has averaged 15.1 points in 11 games since returning to the lineup and has scored 20 or more in each of the last three contests, including a career-high 26 points in Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Kings coach Dave Joerger said he plans to give Bogdanovic more minutes at point guard
“It’s not been easy for him to have the injury that he had and try to catch up a little bit and get his rhythm,” Joerger said. “I think he finally felt very comfortable (against the Clippers). Whether the shots are going in or not doesn’t make a difference if you’re finding a rhythm. I think he’s starting to feel a little bit better and that’s good for us.”
Troy Williams and Justin Jackson also gave the Kings a lift off the bench. Williams finished with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, making all three of his 3-point attempts. Jackson scored eight points.
Bagley sits out
Lower back spasms caused Marvin Bagley III missed his first game of the season for the Kings.
The rookie big man did not return after leaving Thursday’s game against the Clippers in the fourth quarter. He was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Saturday morning and was ruled out shortly before tipoff.
The Kings missed Bagley’s production off the bench. In the six previous games, he averaged 16.3 points and 10 rebounds.
Fox’s fights through shooting woes
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox struggled offensively for the third time in the past six games, but he came alive in the fourth quarter to finish with 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting after missing 10 of his first 11 shots.
Fox had just nine points on 3-of-14 shooting in a 117-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 24. He was held to six points on 1-of-10 shooting in a 117-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 19.
