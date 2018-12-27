How much longer will Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III be out?

Kings coach Dave Joerger said the team will provide an update on the status of Marvin Bagley III on Friday, but it’s still unclear how soon the rookie big man will be ready to return.
Bagley has missed seven games because of a bone bruise in his right knee. He suffered the injury during a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 14.
The Kings issued a statement that night saying an MRI revealed no structural damage and Bagley would be re-evaluated in 10-14 days. Asked about Bagley before Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Joerger said an update on his condition is coming soon.
“I think we’re going to put something out tomorrow,” he said. “It sounds like he’s doing fine to me, as far as on his schedule.”
Bagley seemed to be in good spirits and moving well in the locker room before Thursday’s game. He said he’s feeling better and “taking it one day at a time” but declined to say how soon he might be back in action.
Bagley is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 10 games before he was injured, including a game against the Warriors on Nov. 24 in which he posted career highs of 20 points and 17 rebounds.
