Kings update Bagley’s timeline, assign Giles to G League affiliate Stockton

By Jason Anderson

December 28, 2018 12:45 PM

The Kings made two announcements Friday regarding the short-term future of rookie big men Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III.

Bagley is expected to miss about two more weeks due to a knee injury. Giles has been reassigned to the Kings’ G League affiliate in Stockton.

Bagley, the No. 2 pick in June’s NBA Draft, has missed seven games because of a bone bruise in his right knee. He sustained the injury in a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 14. An MRI conducted that night revealed no structural damage.

Bagley is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a backup for the Kings (19-16). In 10 games before suffering the injury, he averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. He posted career highs of 20 points and 17 rebounds against the Warriors on Nov. 24.

Bagley was emerging as a key member of coach Dave Joerger’s rotation and a critical component for a young team that is exceeding expectations. The team said Bagley would likely resume basketball activities in two weeks.

Giles will return to the Stockton Kings for the third time in recent weeks. Giles has appeared in 23 games for Sacramento, averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 10.1 minutes per contest.

