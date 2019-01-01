Kings open 2019 with first overtime game. How the matchup with the Trail Blazers went

In their first overtime game this season, the Kings lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 113-108 on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. Here are three takeaways from the game:
Not able to hold on again
For the second consecutive game, the Kings failed to hang onto a fourth-quarter lead.
Sacramento (19-18) led 101-92 with 3:10 left in the game before the Blazers got going, most notably guard Damian Lillard.
The three-time All-Star scored seven points to close the period, including a layup to tie the game at 103-103. Portland (22-16) forced overtime with an 11-2 run.
De’Aaron Fox had a chance to give Sacramento its second consecutive buzzer-beating win at home, but his long jumper from the top of the key hit the back of the iron and bounced away as time expired.
“We’ve just got to execute at the end of the game,” said Fox, who had 13 points and two assists. “We had makeable shots and we just didn’t make them. They made the plays that they needed to.”
Lillard scored a team-high 25, and his five points in overtime matched the Kings’ total for the extra frame. It was the first time this season the Kings played past regulation.
This makes back-to-back games where Sacramento’s opponent rallied against the NBA’s top-scoring fourth-quarter team.
On Sunday in Los Angeles, the Lakers used an 18-4 run over the final 4:30 to pull away for a 121-114 victory at Staples Center.
The ball won’t fall
Most of the Kings’ struggle on offense can be attributed to some rough shooting nights. None of the starters made 50 percent of their shots.
Buddy Hield had a game-high 27 points, but he went 0 for 4 in overtime and finished 11 for 23. He started off hot from outside the arc, hitting his first five 3-pointers, but a Jusuf Nurkic block in the second quarter broke his streak. He didn’t attempt another 3 until overtime, where he was 0 for 2.
Overall the Kings shot 38.3 percent. The starters hit 34.1 percent. The Blazers’ defense played a part in that. Portland blocked 10 shots, including five by Nurkic.
Won’t have to wait long
The Blazers were the last Western Conference team the Kings faced for the first time this season. An encore isn’t far away.
“We’ll see them in 13 days. We’re looking forward to it,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said.
The two teams will square off at Golden 1 Center on Jan. 14. Until then, the Kings will play six games, including five at home.
