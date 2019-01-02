Sacramento Kings’ Iman Shumpert gets probation, no jail for DUI arrest in 2016

The Sacramento Kings’ Iman Shumpert will get probation but no jail time for his 2016 arrest in Georgia. The charges were DUI due to drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and failure to maintain a lane, the Fayette County Superior Court said.

The point guard entered a plea of no contest to all the misdemeanor charges, court records show.

Shumpert will be on probation for at least a year, pay a fine of $1,250 and extra fees.

The arrest took place Aug. 10, 2016, on a highway in Georgia after a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office noticed that the vehicle Shumpert was driving had no working taillights and was not keeping to its lane, an incident report from the sheriff’s office said. The deputy pulled Shumpert over and immediately noticed the smell of marijuana.

After struggling to pass field sobriety tests, the deputy made the decision to arrest Shumpert because of his impairment due to smoking marijuana, the incident report said. A search of his vehicle revealed a Mason jar of marijuana and Shumpert was taken to the Fayette County Jail after refusing to go to the hospital first because he did not want to be recognized.

Two years of litigation and a switch from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Kings later, Shumpert will now serve his sentence and will be free to continue to play for the Kings, the court said.

Shumpert was first drafted in the NBA by the New York Knicks and was traded to the Cavaliers in 2014, where he earned a championship ring in the 2015-16 season.

He has had a strong influence on the team, even going so far to create the Twitter hashtag #Purpletalk and rebranding the Kings as the “Scores”.