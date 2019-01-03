First All-Star vote results are out. Where do Kings’ De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield rank?

The first NBA All-Star voting update has been released. If early numbers are an indicator, the Kings will be without representation for the second consecutive season.
No Sacramento players made the top 10, according to results released Thursday afternoon, despite a push during home games to get fans to nominate guards De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield for the league’s midseason showcase event.
The top Western Conference guard should be no surprise. The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry has 793,111 votes and is on track to start for the sixth consecutive season. He’s tied for second in the NBA in scoring at 28.7 points per game and averages a league-high 4.9 3-pointers made.
The current No. 2 is somewhat of a shock – that would be the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose. While he’s a three-time All-Star, he hasn’t appeared in the game since 2011-12, when he was with the Chicago Bulls. A resurgent Rose is averaging 18.9 points this season, but he’s started just 11 of his 32 games while missing six contests, including the last three.
The league only released the top 10 results for guards and frontcourt players, meaning Fox and Hield each have fewer than the 101,014 votes the Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul has.
The overall leader is Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James with 1,083,363. He’d be awarded his 15th nod overall, which would give him one for each season except his rookie year.
The Kings’ guards are much improved this season. Hield leads the team in scoring at 19.9 points entering Thursday night’s game against Denver. He’s shooting 46.6 percent and averaging 5.1 rebounds – all career highs for the third-year guard. Fox is second on the Kings in scoring at 18.1 points on 46.8 percent shooting and leads the team with 7.5 assists.
However, it will be tough to make the All-Star roster in a Western Conference loaded with guard talent. Among the many guards who have already appeared in the game in recent seasons: Curry, James Harden (Rockets), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Paul, Klay Thompson (Warriors) and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder). All are in the top 10.
Should Fox, Hield or any other Kings player make the team, they would join six who have been awarded spots during the Sacramento era. Mitch Richmond leads the way with six, followed by Chris Webber (four), DeMarcus Cousins (three), Peja Stojakovic (three) and one each by Brad Miller and Vlade Divac, who is now the team’s general manager. Cousins currently ranks 10th among West frontcourt players with more than 92,000 votes despite not yet suiting up in his first season with Golden State.
Voting ends Jan. 21 at 8:59 p.m. PST. Fans, players and media can vote at NBA.com, through the NBA mobile app, or through Google and Google Assistant. Full instructions can be found here.
“NBA on TNT” will announce starters and captains Jan. 24, with reserves being named on the show a week later.
The 68th NBA All-Star Game will be played at Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. on TNT.
