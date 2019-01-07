See how this is the highest-scoring Kings team in 50 years

It’s a great time to be a Kings fan, especially if you love watching shootouts.

Through Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, the Kings averaged 115.2 points per game, more scoring than any year since the 1970-71 season, when the team played in Cincinnati.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Compared to last season, the Kings are putting up a whopping 16 additional points per game.

The trend comes down to three factors:

▪ Pace: The Kings, on average, have attempted seven more field goals each game than they did last season. It’s been 40 years since the Kings attempted that many shots per game.

▪ Shooting: The Kings have made about 47 percent of their field goals this season, up by 2 percentage points from last season.

▪ Three-pointers: The Kings are making six more three-point attempts per game this season than they did last season. They are hitting threes at a higher rate, too.

The trend is happening across the league. Teams are scoring at rates not seen in decades, largely due to increased pace and more emphasis on three-pointers. As good as the Kings are, they currently rank fifth in points per game. The Milwaukee Bucks lead the league with 117.7 points per game.



