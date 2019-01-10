Update on trade talks between Kings and Knicks: Are teams closer to deal for Kanter?

The Kings were no closer to an agreement with the New York Knicks on Thursday and might have broken off talks regarding a potential trade involving Zach Randolph and Enes Kanter, league sources told The Bee.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Kings and Knicks were discussing a deal that would have sent Randolph to New York for Kanter. Sources told The Bee nothing was imminent and the sides were not close to a deal.
Kanter, 26, is making $18.6 million this season and is set to become a free agent this summer. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center is averaging 14.4 points and 11 rebounds per game. He has voiced his displeasure since being moved into a backup role in December after starting 23 games.
Randolph, 37, is in the final year of a two-year, $24 million contract with the Kings. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound power forward averaged a team-high 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds last season but has not appeared in a game this season as the team has embraced a youth movement.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kanter reportedly met with Knicks general manager Scott Perry last week to discuss his frustrations. Perry briefly served as the Kings’ vice president of basketball operations in 2017 before he was hired by the Knicks.
There are questions about how well Kanter would fit in Sacramento’s run-and-gun offense, but he’s an elite rebounder who could help a Kings team that ranks 19th in the NBA in rebounding.
That isn’t likely to happen at this point, but the sides could return to the table to resurrect a deal before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.
Comments