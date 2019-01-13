Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III helps team build Oak Park art garden

The Sacramento Kings have teamed up with Green Acres Nursery & Supply to turn the City of Trees into the city of threes.
For every three-point shot the Kings have made this year – and they’ve made 11.8 per game on average so far this season – the team has promised to plant one tree in the city.
Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III, who made a three-pointer of his own in Saturday’s win over the Hornets, made good on that promise Sunday.
Bagley showed up to volunteer with Green Acres and several local nonprofits to built a community art garden with fruit trees, edible plants and art installations in Oak Park on Sunday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The garden site is at the corner of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and is owned by a community member, according to Green Tech Education mentor Dominic Allamano.
“It’s going to be a mixture of fruit trees and native plants, edible perennial plants and art, creating a food and habitat biodiversity node for the community,” Allamano said. “It’ll turn this very visible intersection in the community into a piece of the commons, a place for all of us to start to gather and learn how to care for places like this together.”
Roughly 30 volunteers showed up to help till soil and plant trees and other foliage. Some, like Oak Park residents Jamie Kerr and Tommy Viducich, said they were happy to help with community building, though the fact that Bagley showed up was an added bonus.
“We live right in the neighborhood and we want to see this little chunk of land turned into something beautiful,” Kerr said. “And there’s a Kings player here, what’s not to love?”
Viducich said he’s been a Kings fan for 33 years – all his life – and when his friend told him about the volunteer opportunity, he agreed to help out.
“Before it was just a lot with a lot of trash and not much happening,” Viducich said of the garden site. “Now this is on my bike commute every morning, so when I walk by and see new pieces of art, it’s amazing. Now there’s trees. It’s kind of turning an unused piece of land into a community garden where people can meet and talk.”
Bagley took breaks from planting trees to talk with fans and take photos.
“Just the thought of giving back and putting a smile on people’s faces and just being out here is good,” Bagley said. “I just try to give back and do whatever I can to help.”
“It was really fun to have Marvin out here and to be able to connect him with the kids that we worked with in this neighborhood, to have them plant trees with him,” Allamano said.
Comments