Source: Kings working to extend contracts for Joerger’s assistant coaches

The Kings are on the verge of making a move that would signal the organization’s intention to keep Dave Joerger and his coaching staff in place for at least one more season.
A league source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Bee the team is in the process of picking up options on Joerger’s assistant coaches for the 2019-20 season, which would align their contracts with his. The source was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. An announcement could be made in the coming days. The story was first reported Sunday by the Athletic’s Sam Amick.
Joerger is under contract for next season, but assistants Elston Turner, Bryan Gates, Duane Ticknor, Bob Thornton, Jason March, Larry Lewis, Bobby Jackson, Phil Ricci and Dan Hartfield have been working without a guarantee for 2019-20. The Kings picked up the fourth-year option on Joerger’s contract and extended general manager Vlade Divac’s deal in September 2017, securing the services of both men through the end of next season.
Much of Joerger’s coaching staff has been together since he took the job in Sacramento in 2016. Turner, Thornton, March, Ticknor and Hartfield worked with Joerger when he was coaching the Memphis Grizzlies.
The staff’s future was called into question in November when a Yahoo Sports report suggested Joerger’s job could be in jeopardy due to his handling of some of the team’s younger players, most notably rookie big men Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III. The story alluded to front-office frustration with Joerger’s allocation of minutes, noting he preferred to play veterans over developing young players, particularly in crunch-time situations.
There was more drama two weeks later when Joerger asked assistant general manager Brandon Williams – widely believed to be the primary source for the Yahoo Sports story – to leave the team’s shoot-around before a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Divac issued two statements in response to those developments. The first said: “Dave has our full support and confidence. We continue to work together to develop our young core and compete.” The second said: “I have advised my front office and coaching staff to not focus on drama and rumors, but instead to focus on continuing to develop our young and exciting team. And that’s what we’re going to do.”
Joerger and his assistants continue to work diligently on player development, and the Kings (22-21) are in contention for their first playoff berth since 2005-06 with youngsters such as Bagley, Giles, Justin Jackson and Yogi Ferrell carving out bigger roles.
Bagley, the No. 2 pick in last summer’s NBA Draft, missed two games with a back injury and 11 games with a knee injury, but he has averaged more than 24 minutes per contest over his last 14 games.
Giles, who missed most of his past three high school, college and NBA seasons while recovering from a series of knee injuries, has been more of a work in progress. He averaged about 10 minutes per game in October, November and December and logged three brief stints in the G League, but he has averaged 16.9 minutes for the Kings over the past seven games.
The organization could have waited until this summer to address the contract situations of Joerger and his staff, but extending his assistants now provides job security for everyone involved and ensures they can remain focused on their work in Sacramento.
This move by the Kings indicates the organization is committed to Joerger, his staff and their continuing efforts to develop a young team that has exceeded expectations this season. Player development has long been a source of frustration for the Kings, but Joerger’s staff has been credited with helping a number of young players improve, including De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jackson, Bagley and Giles.
