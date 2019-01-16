Kings will go on long trip but are focused on now: ‘Next game is the most important’

The Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home over the last two weeks. That’s about to change.
A season-long six-game trip tips off Thursday in Charlotte and ends with a third visit to Los Angeles this season, this time taking on the Clippers.
Point guard De’Aaron Fox says the trip will give the team a chance to build on the momentum that has the Kings with a winning record.
“I think teams grow a lot closer when you’re on the road, especially for two weeks,” Fox said. “It’s definitely difficult ... but we’re taking it one game at a time and just trying to continue to get better.”
He said he likes road games, but the time changes can take some adjustment.
“It’s definitely difficult being a West Coast team and traveling to the East,” Fox said.
Seven of the team’s last eight games have been at Golden 1 Center. That stretch began and concluded with the same team, but with different results. The Kings (23-21) lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on New Year’s Day and beat them Monday.
“We say, ‘Hey, let’s finish out strong,’” Kings coach Dave Joerger said of the home stand. “We’ve been at home a long time, almost too long, and by the time we’re done with this trip we will have been on the road too long.”
It will be a lengthy gap between games in front of the home fans, 16 days to be exact. The Kings’ next appearance at Golden 1 Center comes Jan. 30, when the Atlanta Hawks visit.
Joerger’s point about being home or away for an extended period will be evident here. The Hawks game will start a season-long six-game home stand.
“It’s just how the business goes,” Joerger said.
Five contests on this trip will be against teams the Kings have faced. The Brooklyn Nets are the only new opponent. The first two, the Hornets and Detroit Pistons, left Sacramento with losses within the last week.
Also included is a date with the NBA’s top team in Toronto on the second night of the Kings’ 10th back-to-back, as well as the team’s fourth and final game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Kings head out after winning three consecutive games overall and four in a row at Golden 1 Center. Now, they’ll face solid opposition. Four of the six teams would be in the playoffs if they began today.
“I know we play some really good teams,” Kings forward Justin Jackson said. “It will be a good test for us, being away from this great crowd and having to bring our own energy.”
That energy will be needed against a Hornets team that is 14-8 at home and boasts one of the league’s top guards in Kemba Walker. The two-time All-Star scored a game-high 31 points in a 104-97 loss to the Kings on Saturday.
The Kings’ longest trip of 2017-18 was also six games. They went 3-3 between Jan. 19-30, 2018, including the franchise’s first Florida sweep, a feat they repeated this season.
Looking ahead, they will have runs of five and four games on the road.
Even with such a long time away, the Kings are focused on what’s right in front of them.
“The next game is the most important,” Jackson said. “I think the team is doing a great job of taking each game as serious as possible and once that game is over, moving on to the next one. Down the line, we can start looking at, ‘Where are we in the playoff race?’”
Upcoming trip for the Kings
▪ Jan. 17 vs. Charlotte Hornets – When these teams meet for the second time in less than a week, the Kings will look to extend their winning streak to four games.
▪ Jan. 19 vs. Detroit Pistons – This matchup comes a little more than a week after the Kings went wire to wire in beating the Pistons in Sacramento. They’ll look to avenge last season’s sweep with one of their own.
▪ Jan. 21 vs. Brooklyn Nets – This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. Sacramento swept the series in 2017-18. The Nets were seventh in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday and seek their first playoff berth in four seasons.
▪ Jan. 22 vs. Toronto Raptors – The Kings will look to avenge a 114-105 home loss to Toronto on Nov. 7. It won’t be easy, as it comes on the second of a back-to-back against the team with the NBA’s best record.
▪ Jan. 25 vs. Memphis Grizzlies – The Kings are 2-1 against the Grizzlies, including a 102-99 victory Dec. 21 at Golden 1 Center in which Sacramento overcame a 19-point deficit.
▪ Jan. 27 vs. Los Angeles Clippers – The Kings are 0-2 against the Clippers. The first game was Sacramento’s only game televised on TNT this season. In the second, the Clippers led big until the Kings’ reserves staged a 27-3 run in the fourth quarter but eventually fell short.
