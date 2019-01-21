The Kings got hot before the break; why that didn’t lead to success against the Nets

The Kings struggled in the second half en route to a 123-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at Barclays Center. Here are three takeaways from the game:
Kings go cold after hot quarter
The Kings turned a first-quarter deficit into a halftime lead on the strength of strong shooting and solid ball movement.
Sacramento (24-23) outscored Brooklyn 37-26 in the second period to take a five-point lead into the break. They shot 15 of 23 (65.2 percent) in the quarter, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, and had 12 assists to just two turnovers.
The second half was a different story. The Kings were outscored 68-34 overall and only put up nine points in the final period.
It’s the second road game this month in which they had more points in the second quarter than they did after halftime.
Bogdanovic sees it all
Bogdan Bogdanovic has played both backcourt positions and has started at small forward for the Kings. He didn’t start this game, but he did start the offense on numerous possessions.
Bogdanovic set a career high with 11 assists. It’s the second game with double-digit assists for the second-year guard. He had 10 in a home win over the Orlando Magic on March 9, 2018.
He credits his coaching overseas and in the NBA for wanting to improve his playmaking skills.
“How I learned to play basketball, an assist makes two people happy,” Bogdanovic said.
He also scored a team-high 22 points.
Too many defensive lapses
The Nets (25-23) scored easily on numerous possessions, in the paint and from outside the arc. Some of that could be attributed to lapses in communication on defense.
The Kings were victimized on several instances in which two players would rotate on defense, leaving a man open. Brooklyn scored 62 points in the paint, 16 more than Sacramento, many on uncontested dunks and layups.
The Nets also had multiple open looks on 3-pointers. They made 13 overall, including seven from D’Angelo Russell, who scored a game-high 31 points.
Upcoming schedule for the Kings
▪ Jan. 22 at Toronto Raptors – The Kings will look to avenge a 114-105 home loss to Toronto on Nov. 7. It won’t be easy, as it comes on the second of a back-to-back while facing the NBA’s No. 2 team in winning percentage entering Monday.
▪ Jan. 25 at Memphis Grizzlies – The Kings are 2-1 against the Grizzlies, including a 102-99 victory Dec. 21 at Golden 1 Center in which Sacramento overcame a 19-point deficit.
▪ Jan. 27 at Los Angeles Clippers – The Kings are 0-2 against the Clippers. The first contest was Sacramento’s only game televised on TNT this season. In the second, the Clippers led big until the Kings’ reserves staged a 27-3 run in the fourth quarter but eventually fell short.
