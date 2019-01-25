How Bjelica helped the Kings hold on for a much-needed win over the Grizzlies

It may not have been the prettiest performance, but the Kings found a way to win after losing three of their previous four games. Here are three takeaways from their 99-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at FexExForum.
Improved pace and lineup changes?
All eyes were on Kings coach Dave Joerger’s starting lineup and the team’s tempo 72 hours after Joerger chose to rest starters De’Aaron Fox, Iman Shumpert and Nemanja Bjelica against the Toronto Raptors.
Would rookie big man Marvin Bagley III stay in the lineup after posting 22 points and 11 rebounds in his first career start against Toronto on Tuesday? Would the Kings be well-rested and ready to resume their breakneck style of play after their signature speed escaped them in recent weeks?
The answer to both questions was no; the Kings prevailed thanks in large part to a resurgent performance by Bjelica.
Bjelica, who came in shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from 3-point range since Jan. 1, returned to the starting lineup and seemed somewhat rejuvenated. Bjelica finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. He made 6 of 10 field-goal attempts and 4 of 4 from beyond the arc.
“He needed maybe a little mental break and reset to get out there and shoot the basketball,” Joerger said. “We need him to shoot the basketball and we need him to space the floor.”
Fox looked better, too, coming alive after a quiet first quarter to post 22 points, six rebounds and five assists, although he also committed seven turnovers. Buddy Hield had a game-high 26 points.
Shumpert continued to struggle, missing all six of his field-goal attempts. Over his last 10 games, he is shooting 25 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from 3-point range.
What about Bagley?
Bagley returned to his backup role and nearly captured his seventh double-double of the season. He finished with 14 points and nine rebounds but made just 6 of 15 field-goal attempts.
It was a subpar game for the Kings bench. Bogdan Bogdanovich was held to five points on 2-of-9 shooting, including 0 of 5 from beyond the arc. Yogi Ferrell added three points.
Former King Omri Casspi scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in a reserve role for the Grizzlies, who had a 53-22 advantage in points off the bench.
End of an era?
The end of an era could be near for Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and the Grit-and-Grind system Joerger helped cultivate during his nine years in Memphis, first as an assistant and later as the team’s head coach.
With the NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Grizzlies have made it known they are willing to entertain offers for Conley and Gasol, franchise fixtures who have been with the organization for more than a decade. Conley had 16 points and nine assists Friday night; Gasol had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“Whatever they’re going through, those guys are my friends, and I feel like Mike and Marc ... have been pillars of the last 10 years in the Grizzlies organization,” Joerger said. “So my heart is always with those guys. They’re all good friends of mine and you want the best for them and their families as well.”
Upcoming schedule for the Kings
▪ Jan. 27 at Los Angeles Clippers — The Kings are 0-2 against the Clippers. The first contest was Sacramento’s only game televised on TNT this season. In the second, the Clippers led big until the Kings’ reserves staged a 27-3 run in the fourth quarter before eventually falling short.
▪ Jan. 30 vs. Atlanta Hawks — The Kings will tip off their season-long six-game home stand against a team they beat by 31 in their most lopsided win of the season Nov. 1 in Atlanta. De’Aaron Fox recorded his first NBA triple-double in the 146-115 victory.
▪ Feb. 2 vs. Philadelphia 76ers — The Kings will get their first look at the 76ers, who are among the leading contenders in the Eastern Conference with a star-studded lineup featuring Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid. The two teams will meet again when the Kings visit Philadelphia on March 15.
