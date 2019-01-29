The Kings’ youth will again be featured in a national showcase. Here’s who you’ll see

The Kings will have three Rising Stars on the rosters for the second consecutive year.

The NBA on Tuesday released the rosters for the annual Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars, an All-Star Weekend game featuring 20 rookies and sophomores split into two teams: one representing the United States and the other comprised of foreign-born players.

Sacramento will be well represented in Charlotte, N.C. Playing on the World Team is guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, the MVP of last season’s game. He came off the bench and scored 26 points, including 7 of 13 on 3-pointers, in a 155-124 victory over the U.S. Team.

Sophomore guard De’Aaron Fox and rookie big man Marvin Bagley III are on the U.S. roster. Fox had four points, two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes last year. Bagley will make his first appearance in the game.

The rookie was excited about the prospect of being selected with his teammates during a recent interview with The Bee.

“That would be big-time for us. That goes to show what we have here (in Sacramento),” he said. “I’m excited about our future, and if I get a chance to be in the same event as them, that would be great.”

Fox, a second-year point guard, was confident about his chances during practice Tuesday, hours before the teams were announced.

“You see the way I’ve been playing this year, so if I’m not in it ...” he joked with reporters. “It’s going to be cool. It’s always great to be able to play in an atmosphere like that.”

Kings guard Buddy Hield, a native of the Bahamas, led the World Team with 29 points last year. He’s ineligible this year because he’s in his third NBA season.

The Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars game, which will be televised on TNT, tips off at Spectrum Center on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

Young Kings on the big stage

Here’s a full list of Kings players who have made a Rising Stars roster. It was known as the Rookie Challenge when created in 1994, but because the 1999 event was canceled due to the NBA lockout, which shortened the season, second-year players were added to the mix when the game was reinstated.

2019 – Marvin Bagley III, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox

2018 – Bogdan Bogdanovic (MVP), De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield

2013 – Isaiah Thomas

2012 – DeMarcus Cousins

2011 – DeMarcus Cousins, Tyreke Evans (injured; did not play)

2010 – Omri Casspi, Tyreke Evans (MVP)

2002 – Hedo Turkoglu

2000 – Jason Williams

1998 – Michael “Yogi” Stewart

1996 – Tyus Edney

1995 – Brian Grant, Michael Smith

1994 – Bobby Hurley (honorary coach)