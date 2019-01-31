‘How special they can be:’ Rookie big men Bagley and Giles shine in Kings’ win

The Kings came home after two weeks away and gave their fans a glimpse of the future.
The crowd enjoyed the usual sight of De’Aaron Fox’s lightning-quick crossover, Buddy Hield’s elite outside shooting and Bogdan Bogdanovic’s brilliant playmaking ability, but soon it became clear this night would belong to the team’s two rookie big men.
The remarkable growth of Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III was on display for all to see in a 135-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Giles made 10 of 12 field-goal attempts to finish with a career-high 20 points and seven rebounds. Bagley recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Each demonstrated how far he’s come since the season started.
“Those guys have been doing a tremendous job all year and every game (or) every other game you see things that show you how special they can be,” said Hield, who had 18 points. “I’m happy for those guys and I’m proud of them. I always encourage them to keep doing well. They’re the future, man.”
The Kings (26-25) opened a crucial season-long, six-game home stand with a much-needed victory over the Hawks (16-34), who had won 10 of their last 20 games. They produced their highest-scoring first half since Jan. 10, won their fifth consecutive home game for the first time since 2008 and ensured they would go into February with a winning record for the first time since 2005.
“It’s exciting because, just going around town and what a small town this feels like — obviously it’s way bigger than that — but everybody’s about the Kings,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said. “It’s fun to talk hoop. It’s fun for me to feel it. I know our players feel it when they’re out and about.
“It’s just a good feeling. It’s a good vibe. There’s a lot of love from the fans, and it’s not just about winning. I think it’s about the hope (they have) for what these guys can become over the next couple of years.”
Guys like Bagley and Giles, who led a second unit that poured in 80 points to help the Kings overcome an early 20-10 deficit. One minute Bagley was soaring high above the rim to snatch a rebound. The next minute Giles was flashing his incredible vision, precision and touch.
“I think Marvin Bagley, without a doubt in my mind, had his best game as an NBA player, and the same thing for Harry Giles,” Joerger said.
Bagley, the No. 2 pick in June’s NBA draft, scored on putbacks, face-up jumpers and once while running the length of the floor for a transition layup after snagging a rebound under the basket at the defensive end. He forced fewer shots than he has at times this season and made a couple of nice passes to find cutters.
“I’m definitely being a lot more patient,” Bagley said. “Slowing down, taking my time, just surveying the floor a little bit more instead of catching it and being anxious to go and try to make a play. Trying to let it come to me a little bit more. I’m just playing and I’m having fun.”
Giles was once projected as a potential No. 1 draft pick before a series of knee injuries nearly crippled his career and caused him to sit out last season after the Kings selected him with the 20th pick in 2017. He struggled to grasp the speed, power and complexity of the NBA game early in the season, but that wasn’t the case against Atlanta.
Giles went up strong and explosively for dunks. He used both hands to score on sweeping hooks with a feathery touch. Then, he showed off what might be his most impressive skill, throwing a backdoor bounce pass to Bogdanovic for an easy basket and an eye-popping behind-the-back pass to Nemanja Bjelica.
“He’s such a smart player,” Bogdanovic said. “He knows how to play and he makes the game look easy for all of us, not just for him. ... For me, he’s a mix of Draymond (Green) and Chris Webber. I like his IQ. He reads the game well.”
Hield said Bagley and Giles could form a formidable frontcourt duo for years to come.
“They just bring a different dimension that you cannot teach,” Hield said. “Harry does a good job passing the ball and Marvin’s athleticism is off the charts. ... It’s fun to watch them. They just keep getting better.”
As the final seconds rolled off the clock, Bagley and Giles shared a handshake and a few words with each other.
“It was a good talk, like, ‘Just keep it going. It could be something special,’” Giles said. “It was one of those moments.”
Comments