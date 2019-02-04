How Bagley and Ferrell led the Kings past the Spurs and continued to roll at home

The Kings won their seventh consecutive home game Monday night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 127-112 at Golden 1 Center. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Bagley puts on a show

Marvin Bagley III had yet another impressive performance for the Kings.

The rookie big man made his presence felt early, scoring eight of his career-high 24 points in the opening period.

However, it was a fourth-quarter play that should make its rounds on the night’s highlight reels.

With 7:47 left, Yogi Ferrell threw a pass that Bagley caught in mid-spin and finished with a two-handed hammer that had everyone in Golden 1 Center standing.

Bagley also had a game-high 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double as the Kings (28-25) got their second home win over the Spurs (32-23) this season.

Shout out his name

Whenever Ferrell scores a basket at home, Kings PA announcer Scott Moak yells out, “Yooooooogiiiiiii,” and the crowd gives a loud “Ferrrrrrellllll” in response.

The Moak-crowd connection was on point in this one.

Ferrell made all seven of his shots, including four from 3-point range, to finish with a season-high 19 points.

He showed some love to the crowd in an on-court interview with Moak after the game: “Oh yeah, the fans are great!”





They’re still streaking

The Kings continue to play well on their home floor. With this victory, that’s seven in a row at Golden 1 Center.

This is Sacramento’s longest winning streak since the 2005-06 season, when they ran off 14 in a row.

A collective effort helped the Kings keep rolling in front of their fans. De’Aaron Fox had 20 points, six assists and six rebounds. Buddy Hield scored 18 points, including three more 3-pointers, and had eight rebounds and five assists.

The Kings still have three more games on their season-long six-game home stand.

Upcoming schedule for the Kings

▪ Feb. 6 vs. Houston Rockets – Sacramento has lost eight of its last nine against Houston, including a 132-112 setback at Toyota Center on Nov. 17. The Kings’ lone victory during that stretch came the last time the teams met at Golden 1 Center, 96-83 to close last season.

▪ Feb. 8 vs. Miami Heat – The Kings will seek their fourth consecutive victory over the Heat and a season sweep for the second year in a row. Willie Cauley-Stein scored a season-high 26 points in the last meeting, a 123-113 Kings win at AmericanAirlines Arena.

▪ Feb. 10 vs. Phoenix Suns – This will be the third meeting between the teams as the Kings close their six-game home stand. A 36-9 first quarter helped the Kings win 122-105 on Dec. 4, but a rough second half proved costly in a 115-111 loss Jan. 8.