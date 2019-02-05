It was 20 years ago today that Jason Williams debuted as a rookie for the Sacramento Kings

Former Kings point guard Jason Williams made his NBA debut 20 years ago today in Sacramento.
Williams posted on Instagram how much that day, February 5, 1999, meant to him after a seven-month lockout during his rookie season. He gave some insight into how Kings coach Rick Adelman encouraged his player’s flashy game.
“Felt amazing to put on that number 55 Kings jersey and run out there with my brothers to battle against the Spurs, best team in the league at the time,” Williams wrote. “Before the game started, my coach Rick Adelman pulled me aside and said something I still remember to this day! ‘If you come down on the break and throw a behind the back pass outta bounds ... don’t worry bout it, just come down next time and throw it with the left hand!”
“I haven’t looked back since!!!” Williams added.
He finished his first game with 21 points and five steals. The 43-year-old Virginia native would end his career averaging 10.5 points and 5.9 assists per game. Williams played college ball at Marshall University and the University of Florida before Sacramento picked him up in the first round in 1998.
“I’m forever blessed to have played this game I love for so long and be a part of the league for 13 incredible seasons!” Williams said.
Known for his flashy style of play, Williams earned the nickname “White Chocolate.”
He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat. The Heat named Williams one of their top 25 players of all time in 2007.
