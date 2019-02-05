NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Who will Kings’ Fox, Hield compete against?

The NBA issued formal announcements Tuesday confirming Kings guards De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield will compete in star-studded fields as part of All-Star Saturday Night festivities Feb. 16 in Charlotte, N.C.
Hield will participate in the 3-Point Contest. Fox will compete in the Skills Challenge.
Hield leads the Kings in scoring at 20.4 points per game. He’s third in the NBA in 3-point shooting at 45.9 percent and ranks fourth with 180 3-point goals in 53 games.
Hield is the first Kings player to compete in the 3-Point Contest since Peja Stojakovic, the team’s current assistant general manager, who last participated in the event in 2004 after winning it in 2002 and 2003. Other former Kings who participated in the 3-Point Contest were Mitch Richmond (1992, 1994), Jim Les (1992) and Danny Ainge (1991).
Hield will compete against defending 3-point champion Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Seth Curry and Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Danny Green (Toronto Raptors), Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets).
Fox is averaging career highs of 17.5 points, 7.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He’s seventh in the NBA in steals and ninth in assists. Fox is the third Kings player to participate in the Skills Challenge, joining Hield (2018) and DeMarcus Cousins (2016).
Fox will compete against Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).
Fox will also participate in the Rising Stars game on Feb. 15. He’ll be joined on Team USA by Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III. They will face teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic, the 2018 Rising Stars MVP, who will represent the World Team.
