The Kings make a second trade, acquiring Harrison Barnes from the Mavericks

The Kings were busy on and off the court Wednesday.

A few hours after the team traded Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets in a deal that will bring Alec Burks from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Kings dealt Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph to the Dallas Mavericks for Harrison Barnes.

The move — first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic — gives Sacramento some size at small forward. In Barnes, the Kings get a 6-foot-8, seventh-year player who is averaging 17.8 points and shooting 39 percent from 3-point range in 48 games this season. Sacramento used Shumpert, a 6-5 swingman, as its starting small forward in 40 of the 42 games in which he played.

The 26-year-old Barnes, who has a $25 million option for next season, played in the Mavericks’ 99-93 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. He had 10 points, three rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes before being subbed out with 3:11 left in the third quarter.

The Mavericks receive Jackson, a 23-year-old, second-year small forward who averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 52 games, mostly in a reserve role. Dallas also acquires Randolph, who at 37 years old was the Kings’ elder statesman. Randolph, who led the team in scoring average last season at 14.5 points per game, did not suit up during this campaign as the Kings moved forward with their younger players.

The Shumpert deal was announced before the Kings hosted the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The game was under way when the Barnes trade surfaced.