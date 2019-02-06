Houston Rockets 127, Sacramento Kings 101

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) scores and is fouled by Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) in the second half.
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) and Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) make their way to the home side of the court in the second half.
Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni jokes with fans at courtside in the fourth quarter.
Houston Rockets forward James Ennis III (8) gathers his thoughts before the game.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) is tangled up with Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) in the second half.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and teammate Chris Paul (3) in the first half.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) scores an off-balance shot in the first quarter.
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger looks for a foul call in the first half.
Sacramento Kings Marvin Bagley lll is defended by Rockets P.J. Tucker as he drives to the basket in the first half.
Sacramento Kings Harry Gilees lll is hacked by Rockets Kenneth Faried in the second quarter.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) as he drives to the basket in the second quarter.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) drives to the basket past Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) in the first half.
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) works the floor in the second half.
Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green (14) finishes off a fast break with a dunk in the third quarter.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) puts up a three point shot in the second half.
