Livestream: Sacramento Kings news conference introducing new players Barnes and Burks

The Sacramento Kings introduce two new players — Alec Burks and Harrison Barnes — acquired in recent trades at a news conference at Golden 1 Center on Friday.
The Kings acquired Burks from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in a three-team trade that sent Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets. Sacramento also picked up a 2020 second-round draft pick from Houston.
Barnes averaged 17.7 points in 49 games for the Dallas Mavericks this season before the Kings acquired him Wednesday in a trade that sent Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph to Dallas. Barnes is shooting an impressive 39 percent from 3-point range. He led the Mavericks in scoring each of the past two seasons, averaging 19.2 points in 2016-17 and 18.9 points in 2017-18.
Both players expected to be in uniform tonight when the Kings play host to the Miami Heat.
