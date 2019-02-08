Why Corey Brewer says signing with the Kings is ‘a perfect situation’ for him

Last weekend, Corey Brewer was in Sacramento as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, he’s back in town and he says it’s good to be a King.
Brewer, a 6-foot-9 forward, signed a 10-day contract with the Kings on Friday morning. He participated in a light workout with the team and will be available to play against the Miami Heat on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.
Brewer, 32, said he had interest from other teams after his 10-day contract with the 76ers expired, but he chose to come to the Kings to help them make a run at their first playoff appearance since 2006.
“It’s a perfect situation, being a wing and being with this young team,” he said. “The way they like to play, get up and down, is the way I like to play, and they’re trying to make the playoffs, and to me that’s what it’s all about.”
Brewer has averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 12 NBA seasons with seven different teams. He has appeared in 47 playoff games with the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. He was a two-time NCAA champion at Florida and helped the Mavericks win an NBA championship in 2011.
Brewer appeared in seven games for Philadelphia, averaging 8.2 points in 22.3 minutes per game. He logged only six minutes in a 115-108 loss to the Kings on Feb. 2, finishing with four points and two rebounds.
Kings coach Dave Joerger has yet to explain what role Brewer will play in Sacramento, but he will give the team depth behind small forward Harrison Barnes, who was acquired Wednesday in a trade with the Mavericks.
“I don’t really know what my role is yet, but I’m going to do whatever I can to help these guys,” Brewer said.
Brewer said he is impressed with the Kings’ uptempo style.
“The way they play, the way they move the ball, the way they get up and down,” Brewer said. “They’re fun to watch, so I know they’re going to be fun to play with.”
