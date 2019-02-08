Harrison Barnes’ first game with the Kings will be as the starting small forward

Harrison Barnes will start at small forward when he makes his Kings debut against the Miami Heat on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Barnes will be joined in the starting lineup by point guard De’Aaron Fox, shooting guard Buddy Hield, power forward Nemanja Bjelica and center Willie Cauley-Stein.

The Kings acquired Barnes on Wednesday in a trade that sent Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph to the Dallas Mavericks. Kings coach Dave Joerger declined to say if Barnes would start during his pregame news conference about two hours before tipoff, but that question was answered when lineups were released moments ago.

Barnes averaged 17.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 49 games for the Mavericks this season, shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range.