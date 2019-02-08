Dwyane Wade takes a scary fall against Kings. Here’s an update on his status

Dwyane Wade was helped off the floor after taking a nasty fall in the first quarter of the Miami Heat’s game against the Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.
Wade, who is retiring at the end of the season and making his final appearance in Sacramento, was injured with 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter. He went up for a rebound in traffic and fell backwards, apparently after being nudged from behind by Alec Burks, one of the Kings’ newest acquisitions.
The back of Wade’s head hit the floor as he fell under the Miami basket. Officials stopped the game as concerned teammates and the team’s medical staff came out to check on him.
Officials placed Wade in the NBA’s concussion protocol. Fans who gave Wade a standing ovation when he entered the game midway through the first quarter stood again to applaud him as he was helped off the floor and led to the visiting locker room.
Wade played six minutes before leaving the game. With 6:44 remaining in the first half, officials informed the official scorer that Wade had been cleared to return to the game.
Wade received another rousing ovation when he checked back into the game with 4:35 to play in the half.
Wade had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists as the Heat took a 59-50 lead into halftime.
