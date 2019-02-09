The Kings said goodbye to Ben McLemore again. Here’s where he could find a new home

The Kings waived Ben McLemore on Thursday, ending his second stint with the team.
He’s expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors upon clearing waivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Kings general manager Vlade Divac confirmed the team was waiving the sixth-year guard Thursday during a press conference to discuss the trades which brought Harrison Barnes, Alec Burks and Caleb Swanigan to Sacramento.
“We want to help him find a team and some playing time,” Divac said of McLemore.
McLemore, 25, was selected No. 7 overall by the Kings in the 2013 draft. After spending his first four seasons in Sacramento, he signed a free-agent deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. He spent one year with the team before returning to the Kings in an offseason deal that sent Garrett Temple to Memphis.
The shooting guard appeared in 19 games for the Kings this season and averaged 3.9 points on 39.1 percent shooting, including a career-best 41.5 percent from 3-point range.
He scored 20 points in a 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 8. It was his first 20-point game since March 3, 2018, in a Grizzlies loss at Orlando.
McLemore, who started all 82 games for the Kings in the 2014-15 season, has career averages of 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. He shoots 41.7 percent overall and 35.3 percent from outside the arc. He’s started 233 of the 368 NBA games he’s played.
