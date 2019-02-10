Moving on: Here’s how former Kings players fared in their debuts with new teams

The three former Kings who were traded just before the NBA deadline haven’t yet had much of an impact with their new teams.
Iman Shumpert, Justin Jackson and Skal Labissiere have suited up for their new clubs over the past few days.
Jackson was the first to see action. The forward played just four minutes Friday in the Dallas Mavericks’ 122-107 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored three points on 1-of-3 shooting.
Shumpert got the most court time. He played 24 minutes for the Houston Rockets, scoring three points on 1-of-5 shooting, all from 3-point range, and had four rebounds, a steal and a block in a 117-112 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
Skal Labissiere was active for the Portland Trail Blazers’ 102-101 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday, but he did not play. In that game, Jackson played four minutes but did not score, shooting just once, or register any other statistics.
