How the Kings helped welcome a U.S. soldier home and surprise his mother

By Noel Harris

February 10, 2019 05:32 PM

A soldier returning from South Korea shares an emotional reunion with a loved one during a Kings game.
Vanesa Ibarra was walked onto the court after a first-quarter timeout Sunday as the Kings hosted the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center.

The local resident was blindfolded and asked to stand under the basket as Kings ushers put on a dunking display using trampolines lined up in front of the free-throw line.

However, the last person in line was no usher. He was a military veteran who came home to surprise his mother.

Brandon Covey, a U.S. Army private first class, walked over and removed the blindfold from Ibarra, who was delightfully pleased to see her son. They shared an embrace on the court as the crowd cheered.

According to the Kings, the Black Hawk helicopter crew chief had just returned home after a six-month deployment in the Republic of South Korea.

