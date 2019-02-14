NBA All-Star Saturday Night: How four Kings players will do, according to the odds

NBA All-Star Weekend begins Friday, and the Sacramento Kings will be in on the action starting with the Rising Stars game, as De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III play for the U.S. Team and Bogdan Bogdanovic for the World Team. All-Star Saturday Night includes Fox in the Skills Challenge and Buddy Hield in the 3-Point Contest. A sportsbook has odds on the competition, including the slam dunk contest, and they favor Fox in the Skills Challenge with Hield a solid second choice in the 3-Point Contest. Here is a look at each field, with odds:





All-Star Saturday Night

Skills Challenge

Eight contestants put their dribbling, passing and shooting abilities to the test in a timed obstacle course.

De’Aaron Fox

Team: Sacramento Kings

Position: PG

Stats: 17.2 ppg, 7.2 apg, 3.7 rpg

Odds: +2225

Outlook: Speed kills in this event and there’s no one faster than Fox, the odds-on favorite.

Luka Doncic

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Position: SF

Stats: 20.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 5.6 apg

Odds: +325

Outlook: Boy Wonder can do it all, so there’s no reason he can’t do this.

Trae Young

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Position: PG

Stats: 16.9 ppg, 7.6 apg, 3.3 rpg

Odds: +375

Outlook: Small, shifty and quick, Atlanta’s rookie point man could be Fox’s top competition among the guards.

Mike Conley

Team: Memphis Grizzlies

Position: PG

Stats: 19.9 ppg, 6.4 apg, 3.4 rpg

Odds: +550

Outlook: Possesses all the requisite skills to shine in this contest, but can Conley, 31, keep up with the kids?

Jayson Tatum

Team: Boston Celtics

Position: SF

Stats: 16.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.9 apg

Odds: +600

Outlook: More likely to make his mark on All-Star Weekend in the Rising Stars game.

Nikola Jokic

Team: Denver Nuggets

Position: C

Stats: 20.4 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 7.7 apg

Odds: +625

Outlook: Not the most fleet-footed entry in this competition, but it should be fun to watch the marvelously skilled MVP candidate.

Kyle Kuzma

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Position: PF

Stats: 19.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.3 apg

Odds: +700

Outlook: Kuzma possesses an intriguing mix of size, speed and shooting ability.

Nikola Vucevic

Team: Orlando Magic

Position: C

Stats: 20.6 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 3.8 apg

Odds: +900

Outlook: Highly skilled and agile for a big man, but it’s hard to see Vucevic keeping pace in this event.

3-Point Contest

Ten contestants will have 60 seconds to make as many shots as possible from five locations behind the 3-point line. The top three contestants in the qualifying round will advance to the finals.

Stephen Curry

Team: Golden State Warriors

Position: SG

Stats: 28.6 ppg, 48.9 FG%, 44.4 3P%

Odds: +200

Outlook: Curry won this event in 2015 and will be the favorite to win it again in his hometown.

Buddy Hield

Team: Sacramento Kings

Position: SG

Stats: 20.5 ppg, 47.5 FG%, 44.9 3P%

Odds: +400

Outlook: It will be no surprise in Sacramento if the winner is Hield, who shot a sizzling 53.4 percent from 3-point range in January.

Devin Booker

Team: Phoenix Suns

Position: SG

Stats: 24.6 ppg, 46.0 FG%, 32.5 3P%

Odds: +500

Outlook: The 2018 3-point champion is shooting a career-low 32.9 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Seth Curry

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Position: SG

Stats: 6.2 ppg, 44.2 FG%, 46.5 3P%

Odds: +600

Outlook: How fun would it be to see Seth in the finals against big brother Steph, just like they were out in the backyard again?

Joe Harris

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Position: SF

Stats: 13.9 ppg, 50.1 FG%, 47.1 3P%

Odds: +650

Outlook: Harris shoots it as well as anyone in the field and hit 7 of 8 from 3-point range against the Toronto Raptors this week.

Kemba Walker

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Position: PG

Stats: 25.2 ppg, 43.5 FG%, 36.7 3P%

Odds: +800

Outlook: Certainly not the odds-on favorite, but Walker will be the crowd favorite.

Damian Lillard

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Position: PG

Stats: 26.3 ppg, 45.0 FG%, 37.3 3P%

Odds: +900

Outlook: Set a franchise record with 10 3-pointers against the Orlando Magic this season.

Danny Green





Team: Toronto Raptors

Position: SG

Stats: 9.8 ppg, 44.6 FG%, 42.1 3P%

Odds: +1200

Outlook: Probably not a serious threat to Hield and the Curry Bros.

Khris Middleton

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Position: SF

Stats: 17.1 ppg, 43.6 FG%, 37.8 SP%

Odds: +1200

Outlook: Seems like a long shot, but the Bucks never lose, sooo ... who knows?

Dirk Nowitzki

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Position: PF

Stats: 4.7 ppg, 35.5 FG%, 30.9 SP%

Odds: +1500

Outlook: Nowitzki won this event in 2005-06, but he’s only here in his 21st and final NBA season so we can all stand and applaud.

Slam Dunk contest

Four contestants throw down for a panel of judges, showcasing their aerial artistry and leaping ability in an event that has immortalized stars such as Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins and Vince Carter.

Dennis Smith Jr.

Team: New York Knicks

Position: PG

Stats: 13.5 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.0 rpg

Odds: +150

Outlook: New team but the same explosive leaping ability for Smith, the odds-on favorite who might have won last year’s event if he hadn’t missed one of his first-round attempts.

John Collins

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Position: PG

Stats: 19.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.1 apg

Odds: +250

Outlook: History doesn’t favor Collins, who is trying to join Blake Griffin and Dwight Howard as the third player 6-foot-10 or taller to win the dunk contest.

Miles Bridges

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Position: SF

Stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg

Odds: +250

Outlook: Bridges has impressive hops and could be a bit of a dark-horse favorite in front of the hometown crowd.

Hamidou Diallo

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: SG

Stats: 4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.4 apg

Odds: +325

Outlook: Could put on a show with elite athleticism and a 6-11 wingspan.

Source: Odds provided by Bovada sportsbook; odds as of 8 p.m. Thursday