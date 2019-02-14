The Kings are in position to end playoff drought. Harrison Barnes is ready to help

The Kings are heading into the All-Star break in a position many didn’t expect they would be in.

Following a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, they sit just outside of playoff position. Sacramento is one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who defeated the Phoenix Suns to edge forward in the standings.

In a tightly contested Western Conference, the Kings are four games out of the fourth spot and two games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sacramento enters the break with 30 wins, three more than they had all last season. During their 12-season playoff drought, the Kings have reached 30 victories just four times, with a high of 38 in 2007-08.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

The team’s plan to build its young roster is turning up some favorable results.

“I’m very proud of how much our guys have developed,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said after Wednesday’s game. “We’re competing, we like each other, they get along great. It’s kind of time to take a breath, get your feet up a little bit, get some mental rest, and get back in the gym on Tuesday.”

The Kings’ path won’t be an easy one. They return with three road games, beginning Feb. 21 with the Golden State Warriors, a team they’ve played tough this season but have lost in all three meetings.

They also visit Oklahoma City and Minnesota before starting a four-game home stand that includes three teams in playoff position: Milwaukee, the Clippers and Boston.

“We are going to have to knock off some of these teams if we want to get to where we want to go, and that’s the playoffs,” Joerger said. “The schedule’s not easy ... but we are excited for it.”

Harrison Barnes is happy to be in position to help the postseason push. The forward, acquired last week from the Dallas Mavericks, sees positives in the Kings despite the loss.

“That’s three games I’ve been here and we’ve had two close ones,” he said. “I think we’re building that chemistry in those tight moments. If you want to make the playoffs, this is the type of atmosphere it’s going to be. The schedule we have coming back after the All-Star break, it’s great team after great team, so we’re going to be in a lot of these situations.”

Barnes has 64 games of playoff experience, all with the Warriors, and was a starter on their 2014-15 championship team.

On Wednesday, he had his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds in a game-high 41 minutes. He said he’s getting acclimated to the Kings.

“I like it here a lot,” he said. “I’m just trying to come out here and play hard. Coach gives us a lot of freedom. You kind of have to be ready for anything, so I’m adjusting well.”

Now he’ll spend the time off working out with and pulling for his teammates during All-Star Weekend.

“I’ll probably be in the gym with Marvin (Bagley III) and Willie (Cauley-Stein),” Barnes said of his plans for the break. “I’m going to take some time to relax, but I’m definitely going to root for our guys who are playing during All-Star Weekend.”