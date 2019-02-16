What-the-what? Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox burns In-N-Out at All-Star Weekend

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is young, handsome and charismatic. He has a friendly demeanor and a smile so bright he could star in Colgate commercials.
But he probably won’t be getting an endorsement deal from one of California’s most popular burger joints anytime soon.
Fox was speaking to the media Saturday morning, several hours before he was scheduled to compete in the All-Star Saturday Night Skills Challenge, when he made some potentially controversial comments.
Fox was asked if, after living in California for two years, he had taken a liking to In-N-Out Burger, which was founded in Baldwin Park in 1948 and gained popularity throughout the state before expanding to Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Arizona and even Texas.
Fox explained he’s from Texas and remains loyal to Whataburger, which was founded in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950 and now has more than 800 stores across the southeastern and southwestern United States.
“Whataburger is just better than In-N-Out,” Fox said. “It’s not the fact that I would compare Whataburger to In-N-Out. It’s just the fact that In-N-Out is not good. There’s a lot of burger places that I would eat over In-N-Out.”
Fox went on to explain he prefers Whataburger’s chicken to the burgers.
“I wouldn’t eat the burgers at Whataburger,” Fox said. “You’ve got to get something with chicken.”
Pressed further on whether he preferred the Whatachick’n Sandwich or the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Fox responded without hesitation.
“Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, for sure,” Fox said.
