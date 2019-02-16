Kings guard Buddy Hield can’t spell ‘Nowitzki’ but knows how to thank Michael Jordan

Kings guard Buddy Hield has no idea how to spell “Nowitzki,” but he knows exactly what he would say if he sent a thank-you card to Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan for hosting the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.
“Thank you for what he’s done for the game,” said Hield, who was scheduled to compete in the 3-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. “He’s inspired every kid that’s played basketball. Everybody wants to be like Mike.”
Hield, speaking to the media, was then challenged to a spelling contest. Hield accepted.
Hield was asked to spell the names of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, his top competition in the 3-Point Contest; the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year; Quavo, the rapper who scored 27 points in Friday’s Celebrity Game; Dirk Nowitzki, who will compete in the 3-Point Contest in his 21st and final NBA season with the Mavericks; and Giannis Antetokounmpo, a leading MVP candidate for the Milwaukee Bucks.
It didn’t go well.
Curry?
“C-u-r-r-y,” Hield said.
So far so good.
Doncic?
“D-o-n-i-c,” Hield said.
Oops.
Quavo?
“Q-u-a-v-o,” Hield said.
C-o-r-r-e-c-t.
Nowitzki?
“I don’t know,” Hield said. “N-w-i-t-o-s-o-k-i?”
So close.
Antetokounmpo?
“Y’all like this Antetokounmpo name,” Hield said. “A-n-t-e-p ... I don’t know, man.”
So anyway, back to Jordan, a 14-time All-Star and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. He won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, six NBA Finals MVP awards and five NBA MVP awards.
Hield, 26, was born in the Bahamas in 1992. He was too young to watch Jordan play in his prime, but he has seen all the highlights, including Jordan’s winning jumper over Utah Jazz guard Bryon Russell in the sixth and final game of the 1998 NBA Finals.
“I think my favorite highlight moment was the crossover and he hit the game winner over Utah,” Hield said. “... To be locked in those kinds of games in the Finals is really big, and it shows how mentally tough he was.”
Hield was told Jordan might have pushed off to create space against Russell before rising up for the iconic shot. That question has been hotly debated for many years, but Hield put the controversy to rest in a matter of seconds.
“If the ref didn’t call it, it’s not a push-off,” he said.
