Kings guard Buddy Hield comes up short in 3-Point Contest after sizzling first round

Kings guard Buddy Hield put on a show in the opening round of the 3-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday night at Spectrum Center, but he couldn’t find his rhythm in the finals against two of the best shooters in the NBA.
Hield put up 26 points in the first round and 19 points in the finals, finishing third behind Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Harris won the competition with 26 points in the final round. Curry was second with 24.
“Joe shot the hell out of the ball, so I’m happy for him, but I wish I could have got the win,” Hield said.
The field also featured defending champion Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Seth Curry of the Portland Trail Blazers, Danny Green of the Toronto Raptors, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks and Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Hield had the highest score in the opening round until Curry put up 27 points in front of a hometown crowd. Curry grew up in Charlotte while his father, Dell Curry, was playing for the Hornets.
Hield drew a huge response from the crowd with his first-round performance, pouring in shots from the corners, the wings and the top of the arc. He flashed that familiar smile as he left the floor and appeared to breathe a sigh of relief as he took his seat on the bench.
“It felt great,” Hield said. “I knew if I wanted to compete in the championship round, I had to (make) 25 or 26 because ... all these guys can shoot at a high clip.”
He didn’t enjoy the same success in the final round. Hield made his first shot from the corner but then missed three of his next four. He made three of five on the second rack but missed all five shots from the top of the arc, all but ending his chances of winning.
“It comes down to anxiety and pressure,” Hield said. “You know everybody’s watching you and you don’t want to fail, but it’s part of the game. ... It wasn’t fatigue. It’s a lot more mental than physical.”
Hield was the first Kings player to compete in the 3-Point Contest since Peja Stojakovic, the team’s current assistant general manager, who last participated in the event in 2004 after winning it in 2002 and 2003. Other former Kings who participated in the 3-Point Contest were Mitch Richmond (1992, 1994), Jim Les (1992) and Danny Ainge (1991).
Hield suggested he might be back to try again.
“As a kid, I dreamed countless times of being in the 3-point shootout,” Hield said. “I had the chance to compete in the championship round, and hopefully, I get to do it again.”
Comments