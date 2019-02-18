Sacramento Kings

Corey Brewer’s 10-day contract with the Kings has expired. Will he stay on the team?

By Noel Harris

February 18, 2019 02:19 PM

After Corey Brewer signed with the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 8, he was excited to join a high-flying team in playoff contention.

“They’re fun to watch, so I know they’re going to be fun to play with,” he said.

Unfortunately for the veteran in his 12th NBA season, all he’s done is watch.

Brewer’s deal has expired. However, the NBA’s transaction report shows he signed a second 10-day contract Monday.

The Kings have played in three games since Brewer joined, but he hasn’t played a minute for Sacramento.

