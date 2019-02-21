‘I should have pulled it’: Buddy Hield reflects on the Kings falling to Warriors again

The Kings have played the Golden State Warriors tough four times this season. However, all four games have resulted in losses for Sacramento.
Behind 10 3-pointers from Stephen Curry, who scored a game-high 36 points, the Warriors held on for a 125-123 victory.
The Kings, who trailed by six with 1:11 left, had a chance to tie or go for the win with 6.5 seconds left, but Buddy Hield’s turnaround jumper in the key fell short.
Many were surprised he didn’t shoot an open 3-pointer. Despite a rough night from the arc, he made his last two 3-point attempts, including the first one from 32 feet that hit nothing but net.
“I thought he had a good look there on top of the key,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said.
“I thought he was going to shoot it,” guard De’Aaron Fox said. “We were like, ‘You should have shot that.’ You just made two of them. Shoot another 3. If we miss, we go home. If you make it, we’re up one. ... It is what it is.”
Even Hield thought he should have shot it.
“I should have pulled that (expletive),” he said. “I should have pulled it. No excuse.”
Throughout the post-game interview, he continually repeated that he “should have pulled it.”
“This one stings a lot, but to come back like that and to have an opportunity to win the game ... I’ve got to do a better job, block everything out and just pull it,” he said.
Hield scored 19 points, second on the team behind Marvin Bagley III’s 28. He says it’s time to move on.
“Can’t dwell on it. Just got to go out and when opportunities come, you’ve got to take advantage of it,” Hield said. “This is the fun of the NBA, no game is easy. We’re trying to get in the playoff race, so we’ve gotta try to go win one in (Oklahoma City).”
