Karl-Anthony Towns ‘lucky to be alive,’ expected to play Monday against the Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was expected to return to the lineup against the Kings on Monday night after being involved in a car accident that left him feeling “lucky to be alive.”
Towns was a passenger in a Hyundai Santa Fe that was hit by a semi-truck Thursday on southbound Interstate 35W in Minneapolis. The two-time All-Star was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol and missed the last two games against the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, ending his streak of 303 consecutive games played. Towns, a 7-foot center who is averaging 23.1 points and 12 rebounds, had never missed a game in his four-year NBA career.
“I’d say I had a 5-percent chance of making it out alive,” Towns told a group of reporters in Minneapolis on Monday morning. “... It could have been much worse. In all honesty, I probably should not have made it out like I did.”
Towns had one of his biggest games of the year against Sacramento earlier this season. He posted a season-high 39 points and 19 rebounds in a 121-110 loss to the Kings on Nov. 9 at Golden 1 Center
