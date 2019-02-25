Kings’ Buddy Hield speaks on argument with coach Joerger: ‘Everybody loves each other’

Kings coach Dave Joerger and guard Buddy Hield didn’t need a handshake or a hug to galvanize their relationship following Saturday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it was a welcome sight for fans who feared a rift.
After 48 hard-fought minutes against Oklahoma City — and 48 hours of social media reaction to Joerger’s criticism of Hield in Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors — there they were, sharing a meaningful moment on the floor after the Kings beat the Thunder 119-116.
They smiled. They slapped hands. They hugged.
Before the media was allowed to enter the locker room, the team was heard celebrating inside, some yelling, “Let’s go,” and then, even louder: “Family on three ... 1-2-3 FAMILY!”
Hield then addressed the situation with Joerger for the first time since television cameras captured a heated exchange between them after Hield made a long 3-pointer instead of running the play Joerger called late in the game against the Warriors. Hield quickly shot down the idea of any lingering resentment when asked if he and Joerger were on good terms.
“Me and Dave was never on bad terms,” he said.
Earlier, Joerger acknowledged, “That stuff shouldn’t happen out in front of people,” adding, “I love (Hield) to death.”
Hield and Joerger have expressed mutual admiration for each other several times over the course of the season. When there were questions about Joerger’s job security early in the season, Hield was one of the most outspoken players to come to his defense.
Hield said the Kings’ chemistry remains strong as they pursue their first postseason appearance since 2006.
“Everybody respects each other. Everybody loves each other, no matter what’s going on outside (or) what people say,” Hield said. “This group of guys, we love coming to work with each other (and) we all respect each other.”
