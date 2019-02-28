How bad is Marvin Bagley III’s knee injury? Kings fans anxiously awaiting word

This is a developing story. Please come back to sacbee.com for updates.
Kings fans are anxiously awaiting word on rookie forward Marvin Bagley III, who was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday morning after suffering a knee injury during a 141-140 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.
Bagley the No. 2 pick in last summer’s NBA Draft, was guarding Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the third quarter when he ran into a hard screen set by Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon. Bagley’s right knee collided with Brogdon’s knee, causing him to fall awkwardly on his left leg.
Bagley immediately clutched his left knee and remained on the floor, writhing in pain as play continued until the Kings could call a timeout with 19.3 seconds left in the third quarter.
Bagley was eventually helped to his feet and led to the locker room for further examination with assistance from teammates Kosta Koufos and Harry Giles III. The team announced Bagley would not return to the game and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday to confirm the preliminary diagnosis of a sprained knee.
Bagley appeared to be in good spirits in the locker room after the game as the team’s medical staff applied a brace to immobilize the knee. Bagley was then able to stand and walk under his own power.
Bagley suffered a bone bruise in the same knee in December, an injury that caused him to miss 11 games. Since returning in early January, Bagley has emerged as one of the team’s most productive players. He recorded six double-doubles in 10 games leading up to Wednesday’s contest, averaging 18.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
