‘I love it here:’ Kings sign veteran spark plug Corey Brewer for rest of the season

Veteran forward Corey Brewer proved he could provide a spark for the Kings over the past three weeks. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to do it for the rest of the season. The Kings announced Thursday that they had signed Brewer to help the team make a playoff push over the final five weeks of the regular season.
Brewer told The Bee on Wednesday that he hoped to stay with the team after his 10-day contract expired.
“This is option No. 1 right now,” he said. “I like it here. I love it here. I’m having a great time.”
Brewer joined the team on the first of two 10-day contracts on Feb. 8. He has appeared in three games for the Kings, averaging 8.3 points on 44.4-percent shooting from the field and 36.3 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Brewer had 11 points in 13 minutes against the Golden State Warriors. He had 12 points in 16 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 12-year NBA veteran is considered a high-energy player who gives the Kings depth on the wing and a solid perimeter defender.
A team cannot sign a player to more than two 10-day contracts in a season. Once the second 10-day contract expires, the team can only retain rights to the player by signing him for the rest of the season.
Comments