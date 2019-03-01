Kings faced Clippers with a chance to inch closer in playoff race. Here’s how it went

The Kings have wildly exceeded expectations to get into playoff contention this season, but there’s one thing they haven’t been able to do: Beat L.A.
The Los Angeles Clippers handed the Kings a 116-109 loss Friday night at Golden 1 Center, beating Sacramento for the fourth time this season.
Landry Shamet scored 20 points for the Clippers (35-29). Danilo Gallinari had 19 points and Lou Williams scored 17.
Buddy Hield scored 23 points to lead the Kings (31-31). Willie Cauley-Stein had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
The Kings were ninth in the Western Conference going into the game, two games behind the Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, who were tied for seventh.
The Kings started the month of March in playoff contention for the first time since they made their last postseason appearance in 2006. The crowd seemed to be well aware of the playoff implications, chanting “DEFENSE” on the Clippers’ first possession of the game.
Sacramento fell behind by 10 in the first quarter after De’Aaron Fox went to the bench with two fouls in the first 1:53. The Kings battled back to cut the deficit to three at the end of the opening period. Fox returned at the start of the second quarter and quickly provided a spark, converting a three-point play and then dishing to Nemanja Bjelica for an open 3-pointer that gave the Kings a 33-32 lead.
The Kings led 56-53 at halftime, but the Clippers reclaimed the lead on a 3-pointer by Patrick Beverley early in the third quarter. Sacramento briefly regained the lead on a couple of occasions, but Los Angeles led 87-82 going into the fourth period.
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive nervously glanced up at the scoreboard from his courtside seat when the Clippers extended their lead to 11 early in the fourth. He sprang to his feet when Bogdan Bogdanovic cut the deficit to five with just over five minutes remaining.
The Kings got within three a couple of times in the final minutes, but some big baskets by Lou Williams helped the Clippers hold on for the win.
