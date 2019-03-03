De’Aaron Fox’s brother involved in minor downtown traffic accident

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox was spotted Saturday at a minor traffic accident downtown near I Street and 5th Street.
A team representative said Sunday that Fox was not involved in the accident but that his brother, Quentin Fox, was. De’Aaron was on his way to a player appearance and was driving in a separate car when the accident occurred, the representative said.
The Sacramento Fire Department received a call for a two-car collision at the intersection some time after 5 p.m., department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.
No one was transported for injuries as a result of the accident, Wade said.
Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew said the department had received no reports of the incident.
