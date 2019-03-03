Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox’s brother involved in minor downtown traffic accident

By Vincent Moleski

March 03, 2019 11:47 AM

Sacramento Kings’ player De’Aaron Fox seen near traffic collision

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox was spotted Saturday at a minor traffic accident downtown near I Street and 5th Street.

A team representative said Sunday that Fox was not involved in the accident but that his brother, Quentin Fox, was. De’Aaron was on his way to a player appearance and was driving in a separate car when the accident occurred, the representative said.

The Sacramento Fire Department received a call for a two-car collision at the intersection some time after 5 p.m., department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.

No one was transported for injuries as a result of the accident, Wade said.

Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew said the department had received no reports of the incident.

Vincent Moleski

Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

