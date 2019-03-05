‘You killed him, man’: Kings rookie Harry Giles III apologizes for elbow to player’s head

Kings rookie center Harry Giles III apologized Tuesday for throwing an inadvertent elbow that resulted in his ejection from Sacramento’s 115-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.
Giles was whistled for a foul when he landed an elbow to the head of Knicks forward Luke Kornet in the fourth quarter. After reviewing the play, officials ruled the penalty a flagrant-2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection for Giles. Kornet stayed in the game.
“Apologies to him and there was no bad blood in that play, just to clear the air,” Giles said. “There was no intention to cause any harm at all. No ill intentions at all — just playing hard to help my team win.”
Giles said he had not yet heard from the league office Tuesday as the Kings (32-31) prepared to play host to the Boston Celtics (38-26) on Wednesday. A flagrant-2 foul is defined as unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent. Offenders are subject to a fine up to $35,000 and a possible suspension.
“I got ejected, so I’m sure we’re going to hear from the league about it soon enough,” Giles said. “It’s all good. We’ve just got to talk about it and handle it the right way.”
Giles left the floor to a huge ovation after posting 17 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.
“The ovation was great, just a great feeling,” Giles said. “These fans are the best, man, and they make you feel it every time, especially when you’re playing hard and playing the right way. They’ll let you know, so you’ve got to love it.”
Giles said he didn’t realize he had struck Kornet in the head until he saw video replays.
“I didn’t even think I did that when it happened,” Giles said. “... I didn’t even know I elbowed him in the head until I saw it, and I said, ‘Awe, man, that’s bad.’ Then, I got in the (locker room) and saw it again. They were like, ‘You killed him, man.’ My boy was like, ‘What did he do to you?’ But I was just playing hard. I was just in the game, so I was just going and I’ll think about everything else later, but I do apologize for that. Like I said — no bad intentions.”
